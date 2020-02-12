Former New York Mets’ catcher Paul Lo Duca is frustrated with The Wilpons’ unprofessionalism after the Steven Cohen deal fell through.

Paul Lo Duca played with the New York Mets in 2006 and 2007. He was a part of the Mets famous run to the NLCS in 2006 and their major collapse in 2007. He’s seen the best and the worst of the New York media.

So when he talks about how the New York media and MLB from a PR standpoint, people listen. Well, Lo Duca had a lot to say when he went on WFAN to talk about the fallout of the Steve Cohen deal on Tuesday.

Lo Duca has the same view on the situation that most Mets’ fans do,

“The Wilpon thing goes through and then MLB guys and certain guys start putting out things, ‘Cohen is shady.’ Shady? The guy’s got $13 billion in his account. I think he’d be OK without the Wilpons, and we’re calling the Wilpons angels? My point is that you have a mega-deal fall through — and the guy is going to pay over what you’re worth — but you want to control things? Then you want to try (to) smear his name through other sources. MLB even tried to back up the Wilpons because they’re friends. They back each other up.”

MLB and the New York media is bailing the Wilpons out after they attempted to seize control from Cohen in a $2.6 billion deal. Who would ever agree to that? Why should that be defended?

Even if the New York media and the MLB are right and Cohen was at fault, why not offer up some kind of explanation that skirts around the non-disclosure agreement?

“But Jeff can’t get in front of the camera and explain what happened,” Lo Duca added. “That is ludicrous that you own the New York Mets and you can’t stand in front of the camera and make that same statement.”

Is it so hard to want the owner of the team making the sale to offer some kind of statement on the deal? Lo Duca doesn’t believe so, and neither do most Mets fans.

The fallout has been frustrating, but hopefully, it’ll be over soon. The Wilpons are still looking to sell after all.