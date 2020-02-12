A healthy Yoenis Cespedes could be a game-changer for the New York Mets. He’s taking his first steps towards being on the field on Opening Day.

New York Mets fans have been frustrated with the injuries that have plagued Yoenis Cespedes’s tenure with the team. Twenty-nineteen was the worst of it after he missed the entire season after double heel surgery and a broken ankle.

Many fans question how much of an impact the former star outfielder can have on the 2020 team. He’s taking the first steps towards answering those questions as spring training begins.

Yoenis Cespedes getting some light work in 👀 pic.twitter.com/2hpNqU9SGM — SNY (@SNYtv) February 12, 2020

This is just a light workout, but it’s nice to see him on the field. He’s already begun baseball activities, as he’s shown in multiple videos from his offseason workout regimen. As things kick into gear, it’s likely the Mets training staff want him to take it easy.

He’ll likely see more and more reps as spring goes on. The hope is that he’ll see some game time before Opening Day, but until that actually happens, it’ll be wishful thinking.

In the meantime, J.D. Davis is going to be the starting left fielder as he looks to build off an impressive 2019 season.

The New York Mets’ first spring training game is just around the corner. They play both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game’s will be split squad. One of the games will be aired on SNY.