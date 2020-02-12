New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom had his first spring training meeting with the media and is extremely excited for 2020.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has reported to spring training and got a chance to speak to the media for the first time. deGrom spoke about how he felt now that he is a two-time, back-to-back Cy Young Award winner.

He said it was especially meaningful to him because pitching legend and three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez is the one who handed him the award. He did say that even though he’s constantly preparing for what’s next, he’s “definitely more aware of kinda what’s going on,” via SNY.

deGrom has clearly begun to recognize the success he has achieved and the history he is making every time he steps foot on the mound. He knows he’s in elite company and is fully capable of continuing to earn more accolades.

deGrom noted that Martinez helped him get through the season successfully. He had been visibly frustrated at several points during the season and at the All-Star Game, Martinez told him to calm down and just have fun, which was apparently very helpful advice for deGrom.

deGrom was also asked about new manager Luis Rojas. “He was great when I had him in Low-A, last year, as well,”, deGrom said. “Easy to talk to, definitely cares about your well-being… wants the best for you. I’ve enjoyed my time around him… we’re definitely excited to have him.”

deGrom joins several Mets players in praising the newly-hired Rojas and seems to genuinely believe he will be good for this team.

When it comes to the future and setting goals, deGrom echoed the sentiments expressed by many players on the team.

“Personal achievements are great, but it’s a team game,” deGrom said. “And you want everybody to succeed. And you want to all get there together.”

This Mets team wants to win, and they are already in the right mindset to do so.

deGrom, arguably the best pitcher in baseball, is coming off yet another mesmerizing year. In 204 IP in 2019, the 31-year-old had an ERA of 2.43, WHIP of 0.971, 167 ERA+, 2.67 FIP and led the NL with 255 strikeouts. He was also an All-Star and finished top-10 in NL MVP voting.