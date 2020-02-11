Baseball is upon us and that means Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling are back to their usual antics.

The New York Mets and their fans are lucky to have one of the best broadcasting teams in MLB. The SNY team of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez were ranked the third-best broadcast team in MLB in 2019.

They continued to show why that’s the case early in 2020. To kick off the new baseball season the trio put out a new video with SNY where Keith and Ron did their best Gary Cohen impressions.

Keith and Ron do their best Gary Cohen impressions 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KMMaf1cbgl — SNY (@SNYtv) February 10, 2020

In the video, Keith struggles to do his best Gary impression. He’s clearly not made for the play-by-play role. Ron, on the other hand, was pretty spot on with his portrayal of Cohen.

The video itself is a great example of why the threesome is so special. They have fun and they’re genuinely happy to be working together every season.

The enthusiasm they have is infectious and it makes watching the game more fun. It only helps that Cohen grew up a Mets fan while Keith and Ron won a World Series with the team.

Those personal connections to the team can be felt. They all love this franchise from the bottom of their heart and that comes across in everything they do on the broadcast.

Here’s to another year of Gary, Keith, and Ron. Hopefully, the trio continues to call Mets games for the foreseeable future. If nothing else, this video taught us there’s no replacement for Gary Cohen.