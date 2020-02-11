New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos is looking for a better on-field connection with Noah Syndergaard after some issues last year.

In 2019, Wilson Ramos proved to be somewhat of a productive bat in his inaugural campaign with the New York Mets. The catcher — who first appeared in the majors in 2010 — finished with 14 home runs, 73 RBIs and a slash line of .288/.351/.416.

But Ramos had some behind-the-plate issues, particularly when Noah Syndergaard was pitching. The right-hander apparently preferred not to pitch to Ramos and sat down with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to discuss the issue. Instead, Syndergaard wanted to pair up with either Tomas Nido or even René Rivera.

It’s now a brand new season though. And as spring training arrives, Ramos is looking to build the chemistry between him and Thor.

“It’s more about communication, because I already know how he likes to throw, how he throws,” Ramos said Monday in Port St. Lucie, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. “He likes a good target, so I will be working more with my low target to get him happier and comfortable on the mound.”

Last season, Syndergaard pitched 97.0 innings with Ramos behind the plate, combining for a 5.20 ERA. But with Nido, he pitched 78.0 innings and combined for a 2.88 ERA. It all contributed to a struggling 2019 campaign, in which Thor finished 10-8 with an ERA of 4.28 and WHIP of 1.234.

Ramos, Syndergaard, along with the rest of the Mets pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Monday. Their first workout will take place on Wednesday.