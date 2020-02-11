The New York Mets haven’t been to the postseason since 2016. Their will to break that streak is what drives them in 2020.

Noah Syndergaard is one of the most outspoken members of the New York Mets. He’s never been shy with the media and he’s always quick to let people know what he’s thinking. So, it makes sense he’s one of the first people the media went to when spring training opened up.

One of the first questions he was asked was about his drive to make the playoffs. That was an easy question for Thor,

Noah Syndergaard on how driven he is to make the postseason: "That's all we ever really think about." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 11, 2020

Noah Syndergaard went to the World Series in his rookie year. In his second year, he was starting in the National League Wild Card Game against Madison Bumgarner. The Mets haven’t been to the playoffs since that Wild Card loss.

That likely eats away at him, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and all the other Mets that were on those 2015 and 2016 teams. It doesn’t help that they made a late run last year before fading out of the postseason hunt.

The Mets missed the postseason by just three games in 2019 due to the Brewers finishing with an impressive 20-7 in September. But now that the Mets have an improved roster and new manager in 2020, the expectations are high.

The Mets aren’t only expected to make the postseason, but also compete for the World Series. Those are the expectations when stars like deGrom, Syndergaard, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil litter your team.

Anything less than a postseason berth would be a huge letdown for New York in 2020. Any other answer coming from Syndergaard when asked about his drive to make the postseason would have been unacceptable. The long trek to October is underway.