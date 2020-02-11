Newly-acquired New York Mets right-hander Michael Wacha will be competing for a rotation spot ahead of the regular season.

“One step back and two steps forward” was the New York Mets‘ mantra when it came to their rotation depth this offseason. After losing Zack Wheeler to free agency, the Mets inked one-year deals with Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha. New York now has six legitimate starters with five potential rotation spots.

Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Porcello will likely fill four of those spots. Steven Matz and Wacha will thus compete for the other, and with spring training arriving, the latter is looking forward to the fight.

“It’s going to be interesting,” the right-hander said Sunday, per Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. “I did some different stuff in the weight room and mechanical-wise I changed up some stuff that helps my delivery, just a little better motion, and I think that will definitely help.”

Wacha’s one-year deal is worth $3 million, all of which is guaranteed. He first appeared in the majors in 2013 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Last year was his final campaign with that organization.

The 28-year-old’s lone All-Star season came in 2015. It was a year in which he finished 17-7 with a 3.38 ERA through 30 starts (181.1 innings pitched).

The Mets rotation saw much success last year, finishing seventh in the major leagues with a combined 3.84 ERA. deGrom additionally won his second consecutive National League Cy Young Award.

New York’s pitchers and catchers reported on Monday, with their first workout taking place this Wednesday.