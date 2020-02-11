New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances is confident he’ll be healthy for Opening Day after spending almost all of 2019 on the injured list.

Last season, the bullpen was arguably the lowest-performing department of the New York Mets organization. The team’s relievers finished 25th in the majors with a combined 4.95 ERA and contributed to what was a third consecutive season without October baseball.

But the Mets made fixing the pen a point of emphasis this winter and signed right-handed reliever Dellin Betances. Last year (his final campaign with the New York Yankees), Betances only appeared in one game due to multiple injuries.

Many thought he wouldn’t be healthy until after the 2020 season began, but the righty is ensuring he’ll be dressed for game No. 1.

Dellin Betances: “I will be ready for Opening Day.” — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 11, 2020

Betances, 31, dealt with a bone spur in his shoulder for much of 2019, as his debut didn’t arrive until Sept. 15. He then tore his Achilles tendon during that appearance, effectively ending his season after .2 innings pitched.

The reliever’s contract is for $10.5 million. New York is hoping for a dominant performance from him in 2020 along with bounce-back years for a few returning relievers. Jeurys Familia struggled last season, finishing with a 5.70 ERA and 1.733 WHIP. In addition, Edwin Díaz was arguably the team’s worst reliever, posting a 2-7 record with a 5.59 ERA.

New York’s pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Monday, with their first workout occurring on Wednesday. Their spring training schedule begins on Feb. 22 with split-squad games against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins at 1:05 p.m. ET and 1:10 p.m. ET, respectively.