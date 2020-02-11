Although once linked to a front-office role with the New York Knicks, William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley is unlikely to join the organization.

The front office shakeup is still unfolding for the New York Knicks. With CAA agent Leon Rose expected to take over as team president, there were reports that his business partner, William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley, would also be joining the organization.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that “Worldwide Wes” is unlikely to take a position with the Knicks.

“After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of “Worldwide Wes” joining the franchise in a front office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity, league sources have told The Athletic,” wrote Charania.

Although Rose is widely reported to be the new Knicks president, Charania notes that the agent needs to leave CAA before he can officially join the Knicks. Rose is taking over for Steve Mills, who was recently reassigned to another position with MSG. For the time being, general manager Scott Perry is running basketball operations for the Knicks.

Turning around the franchise’s fortunes will always be about more than one or two people. Missing out on Wesley is not the end of the world so long as Rose fills the front office with the right people. That’s easier said than done, but the longtime agent’s extensive connections throughout the league should not be overlooked.

While the front office sorts itself out, the Knicks are looking to hit the All-Star break on a high night. They’ll play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET) after winning four of their last five.