Edwin Diaz’s slider is his most important weapon. It let him down in 2019, but he looks to turn things around with the New York Mets in 2020.

Edwin Diaz’s slider was awful in 2019. There’s no other way to describe the season. In 2019, hitters had a .622 slugging percentage and a .387 WOBA against Diaz’s slider. Compare that to 2018 when hitters had a .250 slugging percentage and a .190 WOBA.

It’s clear Diaz’s slider regressed considerably.

If Diaz is going to regain his elite form, he’ll need to regain his slider. In an effort to do just that, Diaz reached out to MLB Hall of Famer and former New York Mets starter Pedro Martinez for help.

Diaz spoke to SNY about the changes he made to his slider, saying, “It wasn’t anything that I changed significantly. It was mostly the minor adjustments that I felt I needed to make. And I actually put those to work this offseason. I feel very good going into this season.”

Hopefully, Pedro’s guidance has fixed Diaz’s slider. If it has, the Mets will turn one of their biggest weakness into a huge strength.

Diaz still has to prove he’s actually improved. Mets manager Luis Rojas hasn’t confirmed that Diaz will be the close on Opening Day. He’ll be competing for the role during spring training.

If the New York Mets are going to be successful in 2020, their bullpen will need to be improved. That starts with getting positive performances out of Edwin Diaz.

If their star closer plays to the level he’s capable, the New York Mets will be true contenders.