The New York Mets are reportedly back on the market and this time there are no preconditions regarding control attached.

Fans of the New York Mets were given a glimmer of hope when it was announced that minority owner Steve Cohen would be buying the team. However, that sale eventually fell through after disagreements about the timing of when he would take control from Fred and Jeff Wilpon.

Mets fans were understandably upset by the news, as they have grown tired of the Wilpons not spending money to add pieces to their core of Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Jeff McNeil. However, it seems that fans will still be free of the Wilpons.

The team is once again up for sale, and this time there are no strings attached. According to Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, “no preconditions regarding control of the team will be attached to the sale, meaning whoever buys the Mets will likely assume control immediately from the Wilpon family.”

While it’s understandable that Mets fans are hesitant to believe the team will be sold until the ink dries on the papers, it appears that the Wilpons are motivated to move the team.

Assuming that no conditions are added to the deal between now and when the sale finalizes, they are expected to make more money off the sale than the $2.6 billion Cohen had agreed to buy them for, as surrendering control right away would probably lead a buying party being willing to pay more money.

However, it appears that control of SNY is not up for sale and that the Wilpons will maintain control of the network. That will make it more difficult for any potential new owner to make a profit off the team. That said, the allure of owning a professional sports franchise in New York should still attract plenty of interested buyers.

The Cohen deal might be dead, but it appears the Mets will have new ownership soon anyway.