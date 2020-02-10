The New York Knicks are expected to pursue Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau in their upcoming coaching search.

The New York Knicks should leave no stone unturned in their upcoming coaching search. Although interim head coach Mike Miller is putting in a strong performance as the bench boss, it’s likely that new team president Leon Rose will want to bring in his own man.

Jeff Van Gundy and Tom Thibodeau are expected to be on that list according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“According to NBA insiders, ex-Knicks assistant Tom Thibodeau and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy are expected on Rose’s short list,” Berman wrote.

Both of these names make sense, if the Knicks are looking to make a big splash. Van Gundy took the Knicks to the 1999 NBA Finals while compiling a 248-172 record in six-plus seasons as head coach.

Van Gundy has not been on the Knicks’ radar in any of their recent coaching searches, but Berman notes that things could change with Rose taking over.

“According to a source, Van Gundy likes Rose and the feeling is mutual,” Berman wrote.

Tom Thibodeau was on Van Gundy’s staff for that run and served as a Knicks assistant from 1996-2004. He has a career coaching record of 352-246 after stops with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The hard-nosed style of the demanding coach seems to wear on his players after a period of time, but he’s brought his teams to the playoffs in six of his eight years as a head coach.