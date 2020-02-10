New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis has no intention of leaving the Big Apple this season, making it clear a buyout is off limits.

With the NBA trade deadline passed, several teams are agreeing to buyouts with the players they were unable to move at the trade deadline. For New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis, this is not an option.

Several reports speculated Portis may be moved during the trade deadline, but the Knicks ended up holding onto him. Now with a buyout a potential option, Portis is speaking out.

“I’m 24 years old, I’m not doing a buyout,” Portis said via Marc Berman of the New York Post Saturday. “I’ll make as much money as I can for my family. (I’m) 24. Not even thinking about a buyout at 24. I’ll probably set a record for as the first guy to do a buyout at 24. It’s just not even in the equation.”

Portis makes a fair point. When looking across the league, many of the players who have agreed to buyouts this season are more experienced.

Dion Waiters (Grizzlies), Marvin Williams (Hornets) and Micheal Kidd-Gilchrist (Hornets) agreed to buyouts with their respective teams over the weekend. The duo has been in the league for at least eight seasons; Portis is in just his fifth year.

Portis was the 22nd overall pick of the Chicago Bulls in the 2015 NBA Draft. After parts of three seasons in Chicago, he was traded to the Washington Wizards in February of 2019, where he finished out the season strong before entering free agency.

When he became a free-agent Portis opted signed a two-year $30 million deal with New York. The Knicks have a club-option in the second year. In his first year with the team, he is averaging 9.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in an average of 21 minutes.

While he surely could help a contending team during their postseason run, Portis is committed to riding the season out with New York and finishing what he started.