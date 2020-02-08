Chad Kreuter will replace Brian Schneider as the manager of the Syracuse Mets for the 2020 season. Who will manage St. Lucie?

On Friday, the New York Mets announced that Syracuse Mets‘ manager Brian Schneider would be taking as the team’s quality control coach. This is a big promotion for Schneider that filled out the major league staff. The issue is that it left Triple-A Syracuse without a manager.

The Mets quickly solved that issue by hiring Chad Kreuter on Saturday. Kreuter had managed the A+ St. Lucie Mets since 2018. He was set to spend a third season there in 2020 before the promotion.

St. Lucie ⏩ Syracuse

Kreuter managed Andres Gimenez, Ali Sanchez, Kevin Smith, David Peterson, Thomas Szapucki, Tony Dibrell, and Ryley Gilliam during his time in St. Lucie. All of those players are top 30 prospects in the Mets system and are expected to either start the year in Triple-A or make the team at some point during the season.

That familiarity likely has a lot to do with why Kreuter earned this promotion. He has helped a number of the top prospects reach higher levels. So, who better to prepare these guys for the majors?

The issue with giving Kreuter this promotion is that the St. Lucie Mets now don’t have a manager. So, now they need to make yet another move.

The move that makes the most sense it to give the job to former Mets outfielder Endy Chavez. He was on Edgardo Alfonzo‘s staff in 2019 when the Brooklyn Cyclones won the New York-Penn League. He was set to be Kreuter’s bench coach before Kreuter got a promotion.

It makes sense that Chavez would slide in as manager now that Kreuter has moved onto bigger things. Alfonzo would also make sense if he were willing to take another managerial job after the Mets removed him from his post in Brooklyn.

With the season just around the corner, the Mets will have to act fast.