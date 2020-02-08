Twenty-twenty could be a make or break year for New York Mets’outfielder Brandon Nimmo and he claims he’s healthy.

Brandon Nimmo had a tough 2019. After breaking out in 2018, New York Mets fans expected him to play at an All-Star level. Instead, Nimmo got off to an incredibly bad start in the first half.

He slashed .200/.344/.321 in the first half, and it turns out, it was due to a neck and back injury. That sent him to the IL until September. It’s was an incredible letdown.

That’s why Nimmo is out to assure Mets fans that he is 100% healthy entering 2020.

Nimmo told SNY, “I’m feeling good. I’ve been here all offseason and just been doing some work on the neck and everything’s been good. … I’ve been down here, I’m ready to go, and I’m 100 percent healthy.”

That’s good news for Mets fans because they saw what Nimmo could do when he’s healthy in 2018 and at the end of 2019.

When Nimmo returned from injury in September, he looked exactly like the guy he was in 2018 slashing .261/.430/.565. That was good for a 159 wRC+. That would have been good enough for sixth-best in baseball over a full season in 2019. His .995 OPS would’ve been seventh in the league.

His 18.1% walk rate would have been second in the league, behind only Mike Trout. That’s the level he played too in September during a pennant race. So, obviously, the expectations are high again.

If he can stay healthy, he’s likely to be hitting at the top of the order for the Mets. His on-base ability is elite in MLB. He changes the Mets lineup.

However, he needs to prove he’s healthy. The Mets have a number of bench bats looking for ways to get on the field. Yoenis Cespedes is healthy and looking for an opportunity to remind Mets fans who he is.

J.D. Davis is looking for an opportunity to get everyday playing time. Even Dom Smith will be fighting for playing time in the outfield.

The competition in the Mets outfield is tougher than ever. Brandon Nimmo has an everyday spot right now, but another injury-riddled year like 2018 and that spot may be gone.