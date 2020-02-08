Marcus Morris Sr. is going to be a vital contributor for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he might not be in the lineup on Saturday.

Marcus Morris Sr. is transitioning from being the go-to guy for the New York Knicks to a role player on a championship-caliber squad. However, his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be in jeopardy.

“After being acquired by the Clippers from New York in a trade just before Thursday’s NBA deadline, the 6-foot-8 forward began the administrative side of being traded, from paperwork to taking a physical exam Though the team did not rule out Morris to play against Minnesota, it was considered a challenge for him to be ready,” wrote Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The Knicks sent Morris to Los Angeles in a three-team trade that brought back Moe Harkless, a first-round pick, second-round pick, and rights to Issuf Sanon.

Morris is obviously going to see a decrease in his role going from the Knicks to the Clippers, but he’s going to fill a valuable niche for Los Angeles. The veteran forward can flex between the three or the four spots and he’s one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the entire NBA.

Morris is currently shooting 43.9% from three and that number jumps to 46.8% on catch-and-shoot opportunities. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Lou Williams drawing attention from opposing defenses, Morris should see a ton of open looks in his new digs.

The Clippers (36-15) are currently second in the Western Conference, trailing their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, by 2.5 games.