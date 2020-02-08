New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr. (13) passes the ball away from Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York.
(Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Marcus Morris Sr. is going to be a vital contributor for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he might not be in the lineup on Saturday.

Marcus Morris Sr. is transitioning from being the go-to guy for the New York Knicks to a role player on a championship-caliber squad. However, his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers appears to be in jeopardy.

“After being acquired by the Clippers from New York in a trade just before Thursday’s NBA deadline, the 6-foot-8 forward began the administrative side of being traded, from paperwork to taking a physical exam Though the team did not rule out Morris to play against Minnesota, it was considered a challenge for him to be ready,” wrote Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The Knicks sent Morris to Los Angeles in a three-team trade that brought back Moe Harkless, a first-round pick, second-round pick, and rights to Issuf Sanon.

Morris is obviously going to see a decrease in his role going from the Knicks to the Clippers, but he’s going to fill a valuable niche for Los Angeles. The veteran forward can flex between the three or the four spots and he’s one of the most consistent three-point shooters in the entire NBA.

Morris is currently shooting 43.9% from three and that number jumps to 46.8% on catch-and-shoot opportunities. With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Lou Williams drawing attention from opposing defenses, Morris should see a ton of open looks in his new digs.

The Clippers (36-15) are currently second in the Western Conference, trailing their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, by 2.5 games.

