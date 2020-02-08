The New York Knicks had a huge week with the Marcus Morris Sr. trade and the reported hiring of Leon Rose as team president.

Where do we begin? The New York Knicks were awfully busy this past week. Team president Steve Mills was fired, Marcus Morris Sr. was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Knicks are reportedly hiring CAA super-agent Leon Rose to take over as team president.

The Knicks State of Mind podcast has you covered with everything you need to know about the tumultuous week. The guys discuss the overall return for Morris while touching on some of the other names who are still in New York, namely Dennis Smith Jr. and Bobby Portis.

After detailing the ins and outs of the trade deadline, the guys dissect the news of Rose coming to Madison Square Garden. Is this an example of the Knicks acting like a forward-thinking franchise in the mold of teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers or is this another bad idea doomed for failure?

Danny Small is skeptical but thinks it’s only fair to use the wait-and-see approach. Chip Murphy and Matt Castillo have much stronger opinions on the matter.

A team president is in charge of the entire organization from top to bottom and Rose has no experience in this type of role. Everyone agrees that hiring the right people is going to be key to success for the next regime.

That conversation about hiring the best of the best bleeds into a little Mark Jackson talk, but that’s a different topic for a podcast at a later date.