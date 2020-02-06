New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard shows feelings of excitement as pitchers and catchers report next week.

Next Monday, it finally begins. The New York Mets pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Port St. Lucie, looking to prepare for what’s hoping to be a successful 2020 campaign.

A couple of players have actually reported early and are looking to make every second count. This list of individuals includes right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who’s entering his sixth season with the ballclub.

When asked about the feeling of returning to the field, Thor portrayed feelings of enthusiasm.

“It’s super exciting. Awesome feeling [with] all these guys reporting early,” he said, per Scott Thompson of SNY. “Just the brotherhood we all have and the drive to ultimately win a championship this year.”

Syndergaard is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he struggled mightily. The one-time All-Star finished 10-8 with a career-worst 4.28 ERA and career-worst 1.234 WHIP. He additionally struck out 202 batters and walked a career-high 50.

Nonetheless, Thor put in the work this winter to make sure the issues don’t repeat themselves.

“This offseason was much like the last — just keep on learning more about my body and trying to train in the smartest way possible, but also knowing I’m a professional athlete and I need to challenge myself in the weight room in order to get better on the field,” he said. “Just a really solid offseason season, it went by just as fast as any of the other ones go.”

The ballclub’s initial full-squad workout will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16. They’ll begin their spring training schedule on Feb. 22 with split-squad games against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins.