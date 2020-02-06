Add Clover Park to the list of dreadful New York Mets moves the Wilpons have made this offseason. This news couldn’t come at a worse time.

The New York Mets have had an awful start to 2020. They had to fire their new manager, they haven’t acquired a major league player, and the ownership deal fell through.

It feels like nothing worse could possibly happen. Sadly, these are the Mets we’re talking about. There always seems to be bad news on the horizon. This time, it’s about the newly-named Clover Park.

Along with a new name, the Mets spring training facility is getting a new look. Renovations are underway in the park. That’s the problem; spring training is only four days away and the Mets facility is under renovations.

According to Keona Gardner of TC Palm, the renovations are only 62% of the way done. How can the renovations not be anywhere close to done this close to spring training?

If true, just chalk this up as another failure for the Wilpons and to start 2020. The Mets need a place to play for spring training, where is that if Clover Park isn’t finished? Will they host games in an unfinished ballpark? That doesn’t seem likely, but they might not have another choice.

It just feels like everything is stacked up against the Mets. They can’t seem to do anything right in 2020. The only hope the New York Mets seem to have is the on-field product.

They have a good team. They should win close to 90 games, maybe more. Most projection systems have them as a playoff team. Fans should be excited to see them play. It’s just hard to get excited when everything is going wrong.

Opening Day is March 26. Hopefully, things look a lot better by then. They certainly couldn’t look worse.