With Steve Mills out as New York Knicks team president and the trade deadline upon us, the Knicks State of Mind podcast breaks it all down.

The New York Knicks always have a knack for keeping things interesting, huh? Two days before the trade deadline arrived, the Knicks decided to remove Steve Mills from his post as team president. In the meantime, general manager Scott Perry will run day-to-day basketball operations.

Of course, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is going to be near the top of the Knicks’ wishlist, but there are sure to be other big names floating around like Sam Presti and Daryl Morey.

Not to mention, there are reports that the Knicks could be interested in following the models set by the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Lakers where a player agent takes over. This is a risky move, but it’s paid off for those two franchises.

The interesting timing of the reassignment puts the Knicks in a precarious position. The team has a slew of veterans on tradeable contracts and could use draft capital for the continuing rebuild.

The Knicks State of Mind trio discusses the rumors surrounding Kyle Kuzma and even the D’Angelo Russell blockbuster centered around a package including the likes of Frank Ntilikina, Kevin Knox, and Allonzo Trier.

Danny Small—noted Ntilikina believer—even concedes that trading the Frenchman could make sense if it’s for the right guy. Matt Castillo, on the other hand, has always felt this way. And Chip Murphy finally gets to talk about the potential for a Julius Randle trade, but he’s quick to point out that he doesn’t want Terry Rozier back in that deal.