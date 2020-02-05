New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Céspedes arrives to work out in Port St. Lucie, Florida ahead of the 2020 spring training period.

The last two years have been nothing short of poor, strange, and forgettable for Yoenis Céspedes.

The New York Mets outfielder — who the team first traded for back in 2015 — played in just 38 games during the 2018 campaign, missing the majority of the year after having surgery on both of his heels. Céspedes then fractured his right ankle during the infamous wild boar incident in May of 2019, which effectively ended his campaign that year before it could even start.

But Céspedes is working towards a bounce-back year in 2020, so much that he’s actually arrived early to Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Look who arrived in Port St. Lucie today 👀 @ynscspds pic.twitter.com/FnsNB1bsUu — SNY (@SNYtv) February 5, 2020

Mets pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 10, with their first workout occurring on Feb. 12. Position players will then report on Feb. 14. The initial full-squad workout will take place two days later.

New York’s spring training schedule will commence on Feb. 22 with split-squad games. One squad will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET while the other faces the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen mentioned in January that Yoenis has “reached the point where he’s ready to go for spring training on the offensive side,” per Danny Abriano of SNY.

Through the 38 appearances in 2018, Céspedes totaled nine home runs with 29 RBIs and a slash line of .262/.325/.496.

It’s unclear how much playing time Céspedes will receive when healthy. New York has plenty of options when it comes to the outfield. The roster currently possesses him, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, and Jake Marisnick.