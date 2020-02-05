New York Mets skipper Luis Rojas believes newly-acquired outfielder Jake Marisnick will prove to be a reliable asset for them.

Heading into the 2020 campaign, the New York Mets possess an abundance of individuals in the outfield. The ballclub — who finished 86-76 in an up-and-down 2019 campaign — currently employs J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, the injury-prone Yoenis Céspedes, and the newly-acquired Jake Marisnick. The latter was traded for in December of last year.

That being said, the Mets have numerous outfield trios they could test out prior to the regular season. It’s not guaranteed Marisnick will see the most playing time out of every player, but manager Luis Rojas notes that the current 28-year-old will be a reliable asset.

“Jake is here now, he’s a New York Met,” Rojas said, per Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. “He’s going to help us win games. He is a great asset, a great outfielder and he’s got so much potential with the bat and I know we are going to maximize it because we have great hitting coaches [in Chili Davis and Tom Slater]. That’s what this is all about. He and I have had conversations about his role and how great the guys are in the clubhouse will be for him.”

During the 2019 campaign (his final year in Houston), Marisnick appeared in 120 games for the Astros. He played centerfield in 109 of those games and also served as the designated hitter in six matchups. Throughout the year, he smacked 10 home runs with 34 RBIs and a slash line of .233/.289/.411.