New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres comments on if the Houston Astros robbed them in the 2017 American League Championship Series.

This offseason, the Houston Astros met their fate for the sign-stealing they took part in during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns. The ballclub — who won the World Series in the former year — saw then-manager A.J. Hinch and then-general manager Jeff Luhnow each receive a one-year suspension. Houston ended up firing either individual.

During that title-winning 2017 campaign, the Astros defeated the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series in seven games. When it first became public that the Astros cheated their way to a title, discussions arose on whether or not the Yankees were robbed of a trip to the World Series.

On Tuesday night at the Thurman Munson Awards Dinner, Bombers infielder Gleyber Torres addressed that specific debate.

“Maybe,” Torres responded when asked if the Yanks were cheated out of a Fall Classic appearance, per Pete Caldera of northjersey.com. “But, like I said, it’s tough.”

Overall, Torres shied away from saying too much on the subject.

“I don’t want to say something wrong right now,” he said.

The Astros stole signs while they were up to bat in their own ballpark, using a camera in center field to do so. Someone behind the dugout — who was looking at a monitor — would bang a trash can to let the batter know of certain oncoming pitches.

The statistics speak for themselves. During that ALCS, the Astros won all four games in Houston, scoring an average of 3.75 runs. But on the road, they lost all three matchups while putting up an average of 1.67 runs.

Torres received the Thurman Munson Award at Tuesday’s event for contributions both on and off the field. New York Mets outfielder J.D. Davis was additionally a recipient.