New York baseball stars J.D. Davis, Gleyber Torres, and John Franco are set to be honored for their contributions on and off the field.

The Thurman Munson Awards Dinner is one of the greatest charitable dinners in New York. They honor those who stand out both on the field and in the community. It’s not just about honoring others though, it’s truly about the charitable work the dinner provides.

The AHRC NY foundation has raised over $16 million from the dinner. 2019 will mark the 40th time the event takes place.

Three New York baseball stars are also set to be honored this year. John Franco will receive the Thurman Munson “Captain” Award, and both New York Mets outfielder J.D. Davis and New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres will receive the Thurman Munson Award.

The Thurman Munson “Captain” Award is given as a legacy award. It’s to remind everyone of the work and leadership it takes both on and off the field to earn the right to be a team captain.

Franco earned that right by portraying great leadership in the locker room during his time with the Mets. He also helped lift New York up from the precipice after the events of Sept. 11th, 2001. His work with the community and his love for the city shined during that tumultuous time.

The Thurman Munson Award honors those who have made major contributions both on and off the field. Davis and Torres have been chosen as the honorees.

Both players’ work within the community has gone further under the radar, with neither receiving major press. Nonetheless, both have undoubtedly earned this honor due to their charitable work with companies like the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The dinner will take place on Feb. 4th, 2020. If a fan wanted to attend they could, but only if they purchase a ticket. Tickets cost a minimum of $1,500 with all proceeds going to charity. Even if fans can’t attend, the foundation is accepting other donations.