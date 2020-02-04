New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard possesses some high praise for newly-appointed manager Luis Rojas.

Last month, the New York Mets completed their second managerial hire of the offseason. They initially chose Carlos Beltrán to lead the staff, but in the end, the former centerfielder stepped down amid his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

So with the season quickly approaching, New York went with then-quality control coach Luis Rojas to be their skipper in January. Despite never managing in the major leagues before, numerous Mets are portraying confidence and exhilaration in their new leader.

This includes right-hander Noah Syndergaard, who’s looking to have a monster campaign in 2020.

“I’m really excited Luis got the job,” Thor said Monday on a Power Lunch appearance on CNBC, via Danny Abriano of SNY. “He’s been with the organization (for) a long time. He’s the kind of guy you want to go out there and give your all for. He’s an absolute freak in the weight room, too, so it’s really cool to be able to see.”

Last season, Syndergaard finished with a 10-8 record, a 4.28 ERA, and a 1.234 WHIP through 32 starts. A bounce-back year is a must. His winning percentage was at a career-low (minimum 24 starts). Thor’s ERA and WHIP were also career-worst totals.

Rojas will be taking over a ballclub that gained much momentum towards the end of 2019. The Mets finished 86-76 after falling to 11 games under-.500 at one point in July.

Prior to the regular season commencing on March 26, New York will begin their spring training schedule on Saturday, Feb. 22 with split-squad matchups. One team will go up against the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET while the other will take on the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.