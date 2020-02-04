New York Mets outfielder J.D. Davis doesn’t pay attention to trade rumors despite some teams having inquired about him.

In 2019, outfielder J.D. Davis emerged as a productive bat in the New York Mets lineup. After acquiring Davis via trade in January of that year, New York saw the veteran smack 22 home runs with 57 RBIs and a slash line of .307/.369/.527.

Because of his success, some ballclubs have actually inquired about trading for Davis. It’s a potential deal that hasn’t cause the Mets to budge though. J.D. is on track to stay in Queens in 2020, and through it all, he doesn’t pay much mind to the trade talks.

“There were some teams that reached out,” Davis told ESNY’s Mike Vivalo at the Thurman Munson Awards Dinner on Tuesday. “I think that it’s a huge compliment. I think it’s even bigger that my own team wants me more than other teams. I’ve been on the other end of the stick in being traded. I truly am blessed to be back for a second year and to be back with these guys. Hopefully, we do a little more damage.”

“The only time I really monitored [trade rumors] was on TV,” he added. “I kind of stay off Twitter and Instagram and all that stuff. The only news I get is either through text messages from my friends or anything on TV.”

Davis is attending the event to receive the Thurman Munson Award for making contributions both on and off the field. New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is also a recipient of the prestigious honor.

Davis and the Mets will be looking to reach the postseason in 2020, a feat this ballclub hasn’t accomplished since 2016. They possess much momentum from last year, a campaign in which they finished 86-76 after sitting 11 games under-.500 at one point in July.