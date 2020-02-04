D’Angelo Russell is on the New York Knicks’ radar. Despite his age, the young guard is not worried about rumors or the trade deadline.

The New York Knicks and D’Angelo Russell have been paired together in the news of late. Recently, the former All-Star was asked about the trade rumors, and if he was surprised about interest from the Knicks.

D'Angelo Russell says he isn't surprised about being linked to the Knicks in trade rumors: "I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/xLjfAHDfHj — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 4, 2020

“Am I surprised?” Russell restated the question. “No, not at all.”

“I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable right now in my profession,” Russell added when asked about how he handles the trade rumors. “This time in my career, a lot of teams they want a point guard and I’m bouncing around. Why not put me in those talks and try to get me?

“So I understand the business side of what’s going on. It’s nothing new that I’ve been through. I can’t lie and say I don’t see it. I obviously see it. I’ve got to answer questions about it, see it on social and I’ve gotta turn the TV on and hear about it. It is what it is.”

Russell, 23, is averaging 23.8 points per game on 43% shooting from the field to go along with 6.3 assists per contest. In his first season with the Golden State Warriors, Russell has struggled with injuries but still presents as a consistent and dangerous scoring threat from the perimeter.

Perhaps what is most impressive is the maturity he’s seemed to show off the court. His issues in Los Angeles were well documented but he should be credited for the work he put in during his time in Brooklyn, which has turned his career around.

While few can argue that Russell would be the best talent the Knicks have had at the point guard position in quite some time, the fifth-year man out of Ohio State may struggle to find his niche on a Knicks roster filled with flawed guards and a desperate need for more shooting.

With a reputation as a scoring guard, the question should be asked, does a trade for Russell help or hurt the development of their young players? Russell is averaging 19 shots per game and 32 minutes per night.

Despite the fact that the Knicks would ultimately have to part with some of their prospects in a deal for Russell, it’s possible that his tendency to need the ball may impact the development of other players, namely RJ Barrett.

In the end, while Russell remains a tantalizing talent, his contract, and his game remain question marks that have to factor into any decisions made regarding his long-term fit with the Knicks.

That said, a lot can happen between now and the end of the trade deadline.