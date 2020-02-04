In a shocking move just days before the trade deadline, the New York Knicks are parting ways with team president Steve Mills.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Steve Mills and the New York Knicks are parting ways. This report has since been confirmed by multiple outlets.

Mills took over as general manager in 2013 and later replaced Phil Jackson as team president in 2017 when the Hall of Famer was let go by the organization. This was Mills’ second stint with the organization.

