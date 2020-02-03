New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took to Twitter to express his excitement for the 2020 baseball season.

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso is ready for baseball. On Sunday night, after the Super Bowl had ended, Alonso tweeted, “Congrats to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for winning the super bowl. Football is over. Love football, but thank the lord it’s officially baseball season #LFGM.”

After Alonso’s fairy tale career start, no one should be surprised that he is waiting anxiously to begin his sophomore season. The 24-year-old is coming off arguably one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history.

In 161 games, Alonso slashed .260/.358/.583, had an OPS of .941 and an OPS+ of 148, batted in 120 runs, and led the league with 53 dingers. His 53 home runs became the new record for most home runs hit by a rookie. He was also an NL All-Star, finished seventh in NL MVP voting, and was named the NL Rookie of the Year.

Although there is room for improvement, Alonso’s defense at first base was surprisingly efficient. It took so long for him to be called up in the first place, mainly due to his defense, so it was an organizational relief when the Polar Bear manned down a solid brand of defensive ball.

The Mets were one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2019, even though they missed the playoffs. With the hopeful (perhaps eventual) return of Yoenis Cespedes, and the addition of some key pieces to the roster as well as the hiring of new manager Luis Rojas, the Mets will look to make a serious playoff push in 2020.

Alonso, in particular, is very excited because Rojas was his Double-A manager for almost two years. Pete Alonso will hope to do this all again and be even better while hopefully carrying his team to the postseason in 2020.