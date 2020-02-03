New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took to Twitter once again to campaign for a jersey change that welcomes back the black color.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wants the Mets to bring back the black jerseys. In fact, this is (at least) the second time he’s campaigned for the uniform since the 2019 season officially ended.

On Saturday, @HailStateUis, a page covering Mississippi State uniform news and history, tweeted, and Alonso responded:

It has been evident that Alonso, among other Mets, wants the black jerseys to make a comeback.

On Nov. 24, Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman posted two pictures of former Mets pitcher and current Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez.

We need to bring the black jerseys/hats back every-so-often. Those are one of my favorite uniforms of all time. What y’all think!? @Mets pic.twitter.com/0M4MfoX07G — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 24, 2019

A few weeks later, Twitter page @NYM_News posted a photoshopped picture of Alonso and Stroman in the black jerseys.

A fan replied expressing their disapproval and Alonso shot back.

Friday night blacks 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CK6soNNUwe — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) December 14, 2019

The black jersey has almost always caused a divide among the Mets fanbase, but it seems like the majority would like to bring it back.

The black jerseys were introduced in 1998 and were used until 2011. They were the Mets alternate uniforms that were worn both home and away (with white pants at home and with gray pants on the road).

It’ll be interesting to see if the Mets end up granting Alonso his wish. After all, the organization would see a large influx in sales if they do.

Maybe Pete Alonso thinks the black can bring the New York Mets all the way back.