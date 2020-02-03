New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. may end up being traded at the deadline two years in a row, this time, to Orlando or Minnesota.

There have been rumors swirling that the New York Knicks will trade Dennis Smith Jr. at the trade deadline for quite some time.

Now, Marc Berman of the New York Post is reporting the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic have both shown interest.

Minnesota is currently 15-33, but they’re looking to find a point guard to build with moving forward. Smith could potentially be a low-cost option for them.

Orlando currently holds the last Eastern Conference playoff spot despite a 21-28 record. The Magic have proved to be a great fit for players struggling to live up to expectations. Former first overall pick Markelle Fultz has had a breakout season in his first full year in Orlando.

The Dallas Mavericks drafted Smith with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was traded to New York last season in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

It appeared the Knicks had their future point guard after Smith averaged 14.7 points and 5.4 assists a game in 21 games following the trade. However, an awful 2019-2020 season has ruined that notion.

Smith is averaging just 5.2 points and 2.8 assists in 25 games this season. That’s forced him down New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller‘s point guard depth chart. He’s currently buried behind Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina.

While there’s a chance, Smith gets moved he says his desire is to stay. He reportedly told Berman, “I want to be a Knick.”

A source added, “He just wants to play.”

This could suggest Smith does indeed want out of New York. He’s likely will not get much more playing time if he stays a Knick for the remainder of the season.

With less than a week left before the trade deadline, DSJ is a name to watch.