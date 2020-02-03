New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris called multiple WNBA players after publicly making sexist comments last week.

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris called WNBA players to apologize for making sexist comments after Wednesday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Referring to Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder, Morris said he has “a lot of female tendencies on the court. Flopping, throwing his head back the entire game. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it. He’s soft. That’s how he carries [himself]. It’s just very woman-like.”

Morris placed calls to several WNBA players after first apologizing on Twitter.

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020

When he spoke to the media on Friday, he apologized again.

“I wasn’t even thinking when I was talking,” Morris said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “We have women referees, women coaches. I’m a big, huge supporter of the WNBA. I have relationships with a few female players in the WNBA. If I offended any of them, I deeply, deeply apologize.”

Morris apparently made phone calls to several WNBA players as well as MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow. It’s unknown what Morris said in the phone conversations. That’s something he wishes to keep private.

This all started during the game when Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton pushed Crowder after he took a three-point shot with 48 seconds left in a blowout.

Payton thus faced a one-game suspension. The league fined Morris $35,000 for escalating the ensuing brawl along with his sexist comments. The NBA also fined Crowder $25,000 for shoving Payton back.

Marko Gudurić and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis were additionally suspended for leaving the bench.

The NBA called Morris’ comments “offensive and derogatory.” The Knicks then stated that what the veteran said was “offensive and unacceptable” and that it “cannot be tolerated.”