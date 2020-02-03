Could the New York Knicks strike a trade with the Golden State Warriors for former NBA All-Star D’Angelo Russell?

Despite not being anywhere near the postseason picture, it appears the New York Knicks are interested in trading for a big name. Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic report they’re interested in trading for Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell.

SNY’s Ian Bagley reported the same thing around the same time.

Bobby Portis, Frank Ntilikina have come up in Knicks talks with GSW about D'Angelo Russell, per SNY sources. Over the summer, Russell was intrigued about the idea of playing for NYK, in part because it would allow him to compete closely against BKN. More: https://t.co/xnFnTeDeTE — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 3, 2020

Begley presented a potential package the Knicks and Warriors have discussed. It would send Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis to Golden State.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Russell with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets before the 2017-18 season.

In his second year in Brooklyn, Russell proved why he was once a top draft pick as he averaged 21.1 points and seven assists to earn his first career NBA All-Star nod. He also helped end the Nets’ three-year playoff drought as they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference.

After the season, Russell became a restricted free agent and was sent to Golden State in a sign-and-trade deal that helped the Nets land Kevin Durant.

This season, Russell is averaging 23.8 points per game with 6.3 assists, but with star teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured, the Warriors have the NBA’s worst record, 11-39.

It’s unclear whether or not the Warriors will trade the point guard. A report from Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News suggests Golden State desperately wants to see Russell play alongside Curry, who’s due back in March.

Regardless, it seems evident the Warriors are at least listening to offers and could pull the trigger if the price is right.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.