New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s “not going anywhere” in new Super Bowl commercial for Hulu.

As of late, a large NFL-related conversation has surrounded Tom Brady‘s impending career decision. Will the New England Patriots quarterback return to Foxborough? Will he end up taking his talents to another organization? Is his retirement right around the corner?

Brady added more fuel to the fire when he posted a picture of him walking out onto a field on both Twitter and Instagram this past week. But then, the answer to that picture and his impending future was sort of revealed on Sunday.

The image ended up being part of a Super Bowl 54 commercial for Hulu.

“Hulu doesn’t just have live sports,” the six-time Super Bowl champ said in the ad. “According to the script they just gave me, Hulu also has your favorite cable channels, plus the greatest shows, movies, and originals of all-time. So, it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it.

“But me? I’m not going anywhere.”

This doesn’t exactly imply that Brady will be returning to the Pats. He may mean that he’s “not going anywhere” when it comes to the NFL. There’s still a chance he could join another ballclub in the final years of his long career.

This past season didn’t end the way the Pats — nor their fans — were hoping it would. After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 53 last February, the Tennessee Titans shocked the Patriots in the wild-card round of this year’s postseason.