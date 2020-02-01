The New York Knicks are still in search of the point guard of the future and they are, reportedly, “high” on Dennis Schroder.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the New York Knicks are “high” on Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Schroder is currently in the running for Sixth Man of the Year, but he’s stuck behind Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Oklahoma City’s depth chart.

Although he’s still playing major minutes for the Thunder, a trade would make sense to clear out the logjam in the backcourt. Conversely, the Knicks are still searching for their point guard of the future.

Schroder is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season. He is under contract through 2021 with a cap hit of $15.5 million for next season.

It’s unclear what the Knicks would need to give up to pry Schroder away from the Thunder, but the German-born player would be an immediate upgrade over the point guard trio of Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina, and Dennis Smith Jr.

The Feb. 6 trade deadline is inching closer and the Knicks are likely to be active. As they occupy the cellar of the Eastern Conference, the belief is that the Knicks will trade some of the veterans for draft capital.

However, this report indicates that the team could look to become opportunistic buyers, rather than sellers, at the deadline. Although the 2019-20 season feels like a lost campaign, the next week should tell us a lot about the future of this team.