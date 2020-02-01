Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson wears mask painted to remember the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The Anaheim Ducks announced that their goaltender John Gibson would be debuting a new mask in their Friday night game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This Kobe Bryant tribute mask will be worn by John Gibson tonight as the #NHLDucks take on the Lightning at @HondaCenter. The mask features a silhouette of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, surrounded by the names of the seven other victims of the tragedy.

🎨: @ShellShockCo pic.twitter.com/uKLFmdnPpl — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 31, 2020

The mask was made as a tribute to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash. It’s a touching way to honor the fallen victims. This way Gibson can bring them onto the ice with him.

Of course, the mask honors all the victims of the tragedy, not just Kobe and Gianna. A silhouette of the father and daughter is surrounded by the names of the other victims. Too often during this tragedy do people forget that there were seven people who didn’t have the last name Bryant on that helicopter.

This tragedy stretched beyond the loss of one of the world’s favorite athletes. Gibson’s mask brings that to life and it serves as a touching tribute to all nine of the victims.

This is just another example of the widespread love for Kobe Bryant. It wasn’t just basketball fans around the world who were affected. This shocking tragedy is affecting sports fans all around the world.

Athletes in nearly every sport across the globe have taken the time to honor Bryant’s legacy. As cliché as it sounds, Kobe was a global icon.

Unfortunately, the Ducks fell to the Lightning, 4-3, on Friday night. Gibson allowed four goals on 22 shots in the loss.