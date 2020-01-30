“MLB The Show” is a fun time every year. Turns out this year will be extra fun for fans of the New York Mets and Yankees.

MLB The Show isn’t going to hit shelves until March 17, but that hasn’t stopped leaked images from getting out. There was a closed beta for the game in January and images are getting leaked and spread all across the internet.

One of those leaks shows the tiers MLB The Show used to categorize clubs. The tiers show that MLB The Show 20 believes that both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are World Series favorites.

They’re joined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians.

That means that MLB The Show sees seven teams as the front runners. The list one team per division for every division except the NL East. They list both the Mets and the Braves as favorites. It’s possible that the favorites section is meant to display favorites to win their division and not the World Series, it’s not inherently clear.

No matter what a favorite means, it’s clear that MLB The Show views both the Mets and Yankees as elite teams in MLB for the 2020 season. Both are listed in a higher tier than the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the Nationals won the World Series last season they did need to get into the playoffs through the Wild Card. They also lost their season series against the Mets, they went 7-12. That’s before even mentioning that the Nationals lost Anthony Rendon in free agency and haven’t replaced him.

The predictions of a video game are not the same as oddsmakers or statistical projections. That said, four of their seven favorites made the playoffs last season, and four of them went the AL/NLCS.