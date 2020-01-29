Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa posts a heartfelt message to her Instagram after the tragic death of both him and daughter Gianna.

On Sunday, the world of sport seemed like it stopped. Legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that killed nine people. Another one of the victims was Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The accident occurred in Calabasas, CA.

Since then, many have come together to honor Kobe, his daughter, and his legacy, as well as send their regards to his family. Bryant leaves behind his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Suffering from such a huge and tragic loss, Vanessa took her time when it came to responding publicly. On Wednesday, she posted a heartfelt message to Instagram.

Kobe and Vanessa met in 1999, became engaged in 2000, and wed in 2001. The couple would’ve been sharing their 19th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

Bryant and Gianna were on their way to a youth basketball game while in the helicopter. Kobe coached Gianna’s team. Also in the helicopter — and thus victims to the crash — were Orange County College baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa, and his wife Keri. Alyssa was one of Gianna’s teammates.

Kobe’s death is one of the more tragic moments the sports world has ever experienced. His legacy as a five-time NBA champ and 18-time All-Star will live on forever. Simply speaking, he was one of the most gifted players this league ever saw.