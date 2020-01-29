New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley shares his love for being a “girl dad,” similarly to the late Kobe Bryant.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley loves being a “girl dad” like Kobe Bryant. On Sunday, SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan recalled a conversation she once had with Bryant, in which he told her how much he loved being a girl dad.

Since the video of Duncan sharing the story went viral, “girl dad” has been trending. Barkley told NFL Gameday how much he loves being a “girl dad.”

“Yes, I’m a girl dad… she’s my everything, she’s my world,” Barkley said. “Obviously, with the devastating event that happened with Kobe and Gigi, one of the first things that came to my mind was wanting to just pick up the phone and tell my daughter I love her because you never know when your time in this world, and you never know how long your life will be.”

Barkley also talked about Bryant instilling his “Mamba Mentality” into his daughters and how Barkley aspires to do the same with his daughter.

In July 2019, Barkley narrated UNINTERRUPTED’s short called “Dear Kobe… ” In the short Barkley says, “Your legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of athletes and fans around the world… the Mamba Mentality legacy will live on forever.”

These words were powerful when the short was released over the summer, but are even more so now. Barkley never met Bryant, even though he received recognition from him when the short was released. Bryant tweeted, “Love my brotha #yourturn #mambamentality.”

Even though they never met and did not play the same sport, Bryant was a big inspiration to Barkley, who has always tried his best to emulate Bryant’s work ethic and dedication. The impact Bryant had on Barkley is a perfect example of just how important Bryant was to everyone, not just basketball players.

People everywhere know the phrase “Mamba Mentality” and understand how hard Bryant worked to perfect his craft. So many people have applied that to their lives. The impact Bryant has had on millions of people is awe-inspiring.