The New York Mets plan to induct three players into the team Hall of Fame. They haven’t inducted anyone since 2013.

The New York Mets have announced that they will be inducting Ron Darling, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jon Matlack into the team Hall of Fame in 2020.

The event is set to take place on May 17 at Citi Field when they welcome in the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We are proud to announce that Jon Matlack, Ron Darling and Edgardo Alfonzo will be inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame on Sunday, May 17 at Citi Field. Al Jackson will be posthumously honored with the Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award.

The last time the team inducted players into the Mets Hall of Fame was 2013. The team inducted Mike Piazza.

Ron Darling is known for his work as an announcer for SNY and TBS now, but he was also an All-Star pitcher in his day. He played nine seasons with the Mets pitching to a 3.50 ERA, 3.81 FIP and a 99-70 record.

He isn’t the best pitcher to ever play for the team but he meant something. Especially on the 1986 World Series team. Darling finished fifth in Cy Young voting that year. He’s an iconic member of the New York Mets family.

Edgardo Alfonzo is also still associated with the Mets. He’s currently an advisor after being relieved of his duties as manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones. He led the Cyclones to their first New York Penn League championship in franchise history in 2019.

During his playing days, Alfonzo was electric at the plate. Over his eight years with the Mets, Alfonzo slashed .292/.367/.445. He was an All-Star and received MVP votes on multiple occasions.

Jon Matlack was one-third of the best rotation in baseball once upon a time. He, Jerry Koosman and Tom Seaver made up the best rotation in Mets history.

Matlack was a three-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young vote-getter during his time with the Mets. Over his seven years with the team, Matlack pitched to a 3.03 ERA, 2.88 FIP and a record of 82-81.

Now, all three will be immortalized in New York Mets’ history.