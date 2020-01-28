The New York Mets are now looking for a quality control coach after promoting Luis Rojas to be the team’s new manager.

Last week, the New York Mets made their second managerial decision in just a few months. The ballclub ultimately appointed Luis Rojas to be the new skipper heading into the 2020 campaign. He previously served as the team’s quality control coach this past season.

Rojas wouldn’t have had the chance to be promoted if it weren’t for what happened with Carlos Beltrán. New York hired Beltrán to fill their managerial role back in early November. After just 2.5 months on the job, he was essentially forced into stepping down amid the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Beltrán spent time with the Astros in 2017 when the cheating supposedly commenced.

With Rojas settling into his new role, the Mets will now have to find someone to replace him at the quality control coach spot. SNY’s Andy Martino noted this on Tuesday.

Mets are seeking a new quality control coach to replace Luis Rojas. Also the team is returning Jim Kelly from pro scout to replay coordinator. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 28, 2020

It’s unclear who the Mets would consider hiring to fill the specific position. Nonetheless, it’s a role of much importance, so expect them to undergo a thorough search for the next individual.

As manager, Rojas will be taking over a team that finished 86-76 last year but missed the postseason. It was the Mets’ third straight season without a playoff appearance.

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this ballclub though. They built up great momentum towards the conclusion of 2019. With how they finished, it’s crazy to think they were 11 games under-.500 at one point in July.