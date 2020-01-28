MLB Pipeline is one of the most respected scouting sources in baseball. Their 2020 top 100 is out and the New York Mets are big winners.

MLB Pipeline released their top-100 prospects for the 2020 season and the New York Mets have four names on the list. That’s the team’s most since 2015 when they had Steven Matz, Brandon Nimmo, Amed Rosario, Gavin Cecchini, and Dom Smith all on the list.

This year’s list sports some old and new faces for Mets fans with the organization’s highest-ranked player clocking in at 62—shortstop Ronny Mauricio.

Mauricio is a potential five-tool player at shortstop. He made his full-season debut in 2019 as an 18-year-old. This year will be Mauricio’s age-19 season, making him the fourth-youngest player in MLB Pipeline’s top 100.

What excites scouts about Mauricio is his raw talent and size. At 6-foot-3, 166 pounds, Mauricio has a ton of room to fill out his body. Considering his hit tool is already above average for his age group, scouts see a ton of power developing for Mauricio.

Combine that with decent speed and good defense and it’s easy to see why scouts are excited by Mauricio. Some even believe Mauricio could be the top prospect in baseball sometime soon.

Francisco Alvarez checks in next at 63. The 18-year-old catcher hasn’t seen time in full-season ball. That shouldn’t stop anybody from being excited about his future. He’s the second-youngest player on the list.

Alvarez is the perfect catching prospect. He has an unbelievable bat, both his hit tool and power can be rated as a plus. He’s also shown to be an above-average defender with room to grow. He will be an 18-year-old for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Andres Gimenez checks in next at 84 who Mets fans know by now. He brings elite defense with a good hit tool and speed with little power. Gimenez will start this season at Triple-A and should see major league time this year. He was the best hitter at the Arizona Fall League in 2019.

Last is Brett Baty at 93. Baty was New York’s first-round pick in 2019. He was a standout in his rookie campaign, making it all the way to Brooklyn. His power is unbelievable and will be his carrying tool. He’ll be a 20-year-old for all of the 2020 season.