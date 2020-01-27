The New York Mets have reportedly signed 29-year-old veteran right-hander Erasmo Ramírez to a minor-league deal.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, the New York Mets are adding depth to their pitching staff.

On Sunday, Jesse Sanchez of mlb.com reported that the Mets were signing right-hander Erasmo Ramírez to a minor-league deal. The agreement includes an invite to spring training.

Ramírez, 29, has spent time with the Seattle Mariners (2012-14, 2017-18), the Tampa Bay Rays (2015-17), and the Boston Red Sox (2019). Throughout his career (193 games, 92 starts), he’s posted a record of 32-39 with an ERA of 4.40 and a WHIP of 1.255. He’s additionally struck out 497 batters through 640.2 total innings pitched.

The veteran only appeared in one game in the majors during his stint in Boston last year. In just three total innings, Ramírez allowed four hits, four earned runs, and two home runs.

Ramírez’s most productive season was arguably in 2015 while with Tampa Bay. He finished that campaign with a record of 11-6, an ERA of 3.75, and a WHIP of 1.133 through 34 games (27 starts). He struck out 126 batters and walked 40 across 163.1 total innings pitched.

The right-hander will thus compete for a roster spot prior to the regular season. New York will begin its spring training schedule with split-squad matchups on Feb. 22. One squad will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the other will face the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Mets currently possess a rotation that includes six legitimate starting pitchers. To go along with Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz, the organization added Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha on one-year deals this offseason.