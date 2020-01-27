Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posts a heartfelt message to his personal Instagram following the death of Kobe Bryant.

On Saturday night, Kobe Bryant was in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was in Kobe’s hometown of Philly, but that wasn’t the main reason he was there. During the game, LeBron James scored point No. 33,644, passing Bryant for third on the all-time scoring list.

And then on Sunday, the world seemed like it stopped. Bryant, who was on his way to his daughter Gianna’s basketball game, fell victim to a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others were on the helicopter, as none of them survived the tragic event.

James didn’t speak publicly on the situation until Monday night when he posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram honoring Kobe and his young daughter.

Bryant played 20 seasons with the Lakers, calling it quits after the 2015-16 campaign. This is currently LeBron’s second year with the ballclub, as he’ll move forward looking to continue the magnificent legacy that Bryant left behind.

A five-time champion, a one-time MVP, and an 18-time All-Star, there’s no argument to the fact that Kobe was one of the more gifted players this league ever saw. At 41 years old, Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter leave this world much too soon. This is, without a doubt, one of the more tragic stories ever in the world of sport, and is one of the more heartbreaking events any of us have ever heard.