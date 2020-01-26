Former New York Mets right-hander Pedro Martínez is assisting in Edwin Díaz’s attempted improvement this offseason

The New York Mets bullpen struggled mightily last season, finishing with a combined 4.95 ERA (25th in the majors). It definitely contributed to a campaign in which they didn’t play October baseball for the third consecutive year.

Arguably the lowest point of the bullpen was Edwin Díaz, who the ballclub acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2019 campaign. The veteran posted a 2-7 record with a 5.59 ERA.

There’s no argument to the fact that it was a rough season for Díaz. Nonetheless, he’s attempting to bounce back in 2020 and is using the help of a former Mets pitcher to achieve that goal.

“Once I started throwing this offseason and putting in the work, I was kind of able to pick up on a few different things,” Díaz said this past weekend through Mets translator Alan Suriel regarding his mechanics, per Danny Abriano of SNY. “I had a few friends who were able to kind of pinpoint what exactly was going on.”

“I’ve remained in contact with Pedro Martínez for most of the offseason,” he added. “…We’ve remained in contact all offseason. I would send him videos, he would send me videos and feedback.”

Martínez, 48, pitched for the Mets from 2005-08, earning two bids to the All-Star Game during his tenure in Queens. He was arguably the team’s top pitcher until they acquired two-time Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana in 2008.

Needless to say, the Hall of Famer is definitely someone to go to for guidance if you’re looking to improve your performance on the mound. Mets fans hope this tactic will lead to much success for Díaz in 2020.

This past year, the veteran reliever racked up just 26 saves. He led the majors with 57 saves in 2018.