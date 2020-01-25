The New York Mets are looking to add to their infield depth with a non-roster spring training invite for Eduardo Nunez.

The New York Mets are adding depth to their infield. New York will sign Eduardo Nunez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com

Nunez is a 32-year-old utility man who has played second base, third base, and shortstop throughout his career. He began his major league career with the crosstown New York Yankees in 2010 as he spent four seasons in pinstripes.

In 2016, Nunez was an All-Star with the Minnesota Twins and finished with the best numbers of his career. While playing for the Twins, he hit .296 with 27 stolen bases, 12 home runs, and 47 RBIs.

He was traded to the San Francisco Giants later on that season but was eventually traded to the Boston Red Sox halfway through the 2017 season. In 2018, Nunez helped the Red Sox win the World Series, slugging a pinch-hit home run in a Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Nunez started 2019 with Boston, where he struggled, hitting just .228 with two home runs and 20 RBIs. These poor numbers led to his release on July 15, and he was never picked up by another club.

This spring with the Mets, Nunez will look to get his career back on track while competing for a spot on New York’s Opening Day roster.

While the Mets have a starting infield established, there could be an extra reserve role up for grabs as the MLB expands rosters from 25 men to 26.

Nunez will likely battle players such as Luis Guillorme and Jed Lowrie for one of these bench roles. If he fails to make the big league squad, he could accept an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse or look for work elsewhere.

The Mets pitchers and catchers report for spring training on Feb. 11 while position players report Feb. 16.