The New York Knicks have teamed up with Steve Stoute and his Translation agency, a move that LeBron James loves.

The New York Knicks have decided to team up with Steve Stoute and his Translation agency in order to bolster their brand, via Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg News. Stoute previously worked with the Brooklyn Nets and helped their brand get to where they are now.

When the Los Angeles Lakers were in town to play the Knicks, LeBron James had plenty to say about the budding partnership, via Ian Begley of SNY.

“Stoute’s been a friend a long time. He does amazing work,” James said. “Our beautiful league is always more beautiful when the Knicks matter and the Garden is jumping. I think it’s going to be great.”

Stoute, who is from New York, is a lifelong Knicks fan and was hired by the organization to be a special adviser. In an interview with Bloomberg, Stoute said they have much work to do but they have the opportunity to do good in New York. He echoed James’s comments by saying the NBA is better when the Knicks are in the right place.

At 12-33, the Knicks are currently one of the worst teams in the league. They have not been good in years. This deal is coming at the perfect time; they need to bolster their brand and re-engage with their fanbase now more than ever.

Translation has said that it will use data and analytics to come up with campaigns aimed at promoting the Knicks. It will depend on the team’s history, fanbase and, of course, location in order to do so.

Stoute expressed that he seeks to support and promote the Knicks’ executive team, as well, including owner James Dolan.

Stoute does not agree with the notion that winning cures all problems. Instead, he believes good marketing and entertainment do that. Even if the Knicks are losing, if the brand is strong, the fanbase will be hopeful and optimistic that the situation will get better and the team will turn things around.

The Knicks already have one of the strongest and most loyal fanbases in sports, and that is most evident in their game attendance. Even though they have been one of the worst teams in the league for several years, they average a higher attendance than most teams in the NBA.

This partnership will hopefully result in increased fan engagement with the organization as well as strengthening the brand in New York to make the Knicks relevant again.