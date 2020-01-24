With the New York Knicks well behind in the Eastern Conference playoff race, expect the team to make some moves at the trade deadline.

The Knicks State of Mind podcast reconvenes for a breakdown of the fast-approaching trade deadline. With the Feb. 6 deadline looming, there are plenty of rumors and reports about potential New York Knicks trades on the horizon. One such name floating around is Malik Monk.

First reported by Ian Begley of SNY, there are members in the organization who are intrigued by the prospect of acquiring Monk at the deadline. Entering Friday, Monk was averaging 8.4 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the floor and 25.2% from beyond the arc. Perhaps the Knicks can turn him around, but Monk has yet to live up to his billing as a knockdown shooter.

In addition to Monk, the guys looked at players on the Knicks who might have one foot out the door. Dennis Smith Jr. is young and was a huge part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, but it feels like he wants a change of scenery after this up-and-down season.

On the other hand, Marcus Morris Sr. is a player who should be in high-demand amongst contenders. He’s shooting 45.7% from three-point range and his flexibility to play multiple positions only increases his value. It’s likely that the Knicks will be able to net a late first-round pick in a trade for Morris and the guys all agree that is has to be done.

There are still a couple of weeks to go before the trade deadline arrives and the Knicks should be plenty busy until then.