LeBron James was asked about the possibility of playing with his son on the New York Knicks, but he’s more worried about the here and now.

NEW YORK, NY—Bronny James is the most high-profile ninth-grade basketball player in the country. Of course, his father is LeBron James, the most high-profile basketball player on the planet.

LeBron has said in the past that he wants to eventually play with his son in the NBA one day. If the New York Knicks took Bronny in the draft down the line, would that mean LeBron would finally sign with the Knicks after all these years? The elder James avoided a direct answer.

If LeBron's son was drafted by the Knicks, would he consider playing in New York? He didn't say no… pic.twitter.com/Qf16j2GkKn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2020

“Man, my son in the ninth grade, man,” LeBron laughed. “We’re trying to worry about what project he’s turning in tomorrow. That’s what we’re worried about right now and that’s what’s most important: school, home, and being the best big brother he can be.”

Technically, he didn’t say no. One would assume that any opportunity to play with his son would override any potential reservations LeBron would have about playing for the Knicks. He would be pushing 40 and based on his current trajectory, should still have an awful lot left in the tank.

With all this said, it’s ridiculous to try and project that far down the road. It’s unfair to put all this undue pressure on a ninth-grader. As LeBron points out, he’s in the ninth grade and things like homework are the family’s focus, not Bronny’s NBA career.

LeBron’s all-around performance against the Knicks helped spur the Los Angeles Lakers to their 35th win of the season. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals.