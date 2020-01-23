The New York Knicks are reportedly looking into a possible trade involving Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk.

While the New York Knicks are in the midst of a rebuild, it appears they’re not against adding pieces at this year’s trade deadline.

Ian Begley of SNY is reporting that some folks in the Knicks organization see Charlotte Hornets 21-year old guard Malik Monk as a potential trade target.

Monk was drafted with the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by Charlotte out of Kentucky.

Since arriving in Charlotte, Monk has had his ups and downs. In his rookie season, he spent time in the G League and since, the former Jerry West award winner has yet to average 10 points-per-game in a season.

In 43 games this season, Monk is averaging 8.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and two assists in an average of 19.3 minutes per game.

Begley reports, while the Knicks are not willing to trade players such as RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox or any first-round draft picks, they’re looking for starting-caliber players for this year and beyond.

Monk could potentially fit that mold as his game is still developing and has shown slow but steady improvement throughout his time in Charlotte.

Despite being a former first-rounder, Monk also likely won’t cost New York a first-rounder as Charlotte’s talented young core of Miles Bridges, Jeremy Lamb and P.J. Washington may make Monk expendable.

If the Knicks land Monk, they’ll have three first-round picks from 2017 on their roster (Frank Ntilikina and former Maverick Dennis Smith Jr.).

It remains to be seen if the Knicks are truly kicking tires on a Monk trade or the organization is just flirting with potential interest.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET